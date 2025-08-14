403
Germany Pledges Millions on Arms Package to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany, in collaboration with other NATO member states, has committed to help finance a U.S.-led arms and ammunition package for Ukraine, valued at up to $500 million, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
The declaration followed a virtual summit involving leaders of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" — a collective of countries dedicated to backing Ukraine.
This gathering was jointly chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
“We thank the United States for its willingness to continue supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and welcome the recently announced contributions from allies in this regard,” the ministry said.
"With the decision to participate in the initiative, we underscore our commitment to substantially strengthening and reliably continuing our support for Ukraine and to alliance solidarity.”
Through the newly formed PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) framework, NATO will oversee the coordination of these shipments, making sure they are aligned with Ukraine’s most pressing defense needs.
The financial resources will be drawn from European allies as well as Canada.
According to the statement, “The support packages will include military goods that are either not produced by European industry or can be delivered faster by the US than by European partners or Canada in the intended scope."
It further emphasized that “This includes, for example, critical air defense capabilities. These are urgently needed to counter the ongoing Russian airstrikes that are killing increasing numbers of civilians throughout Ukraine.”
