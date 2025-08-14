Injuries Force Aussies To Make Changes In ODI Squad Against SA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Australia have been dealt a major injury blow as their three key players will miss three-match ODI series against South Africa, that commences in Cairns on August 19.

Matt Short and Lance Morris both ruled out of the white-ball series with injuries, while Mitch Owen's potential ODI debut will have to wait with the rising star ruled out of the remainer of the white-ball series against South Africa with concussion.

Short hasn't recovered from the side injury he picked up at training during the recent white-ball series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, while Morris has reported back soreness and been sent back to Perth for further examination.

Owen was struck during the second T20 in Darwin after top-edging a Kagiso Rabada delivery into his helmet's grille from the second ball he faced. He passed the on-field assessment but after he was dismissed he presented delayed symptoms of concussion. As per Cricket Australia's concussion protocols, Owen will now have to sit out for a minimum of 12 days.

After the injury setbacks, Australia drafted in spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and pacer Aaron Hardie as as replacements. Both Kuhnemann and Hardie are already in Queensland as part of the squad that is contesting the T20I portion of the white-ball series, with the series heading to a deciding third match on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who missed the second T20 with "flu-like symptoms", will remain with the squad.

The opening match of the ODI series will be held in Cairns, before the series switches to Mackay for the final two contests on August 22 and 24.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa