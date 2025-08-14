Janhvi Shares Old Pictures To Celebrate Late Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) To celebrate her late mother's 62nd birth anniversary, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared some rare pictures featuring the legendary actress Sridevi.

Janhvi took to her Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a string of images. The first was a photograph of a young Sridevi and Boney Kapoor holding on to a toddler Janhvi. The next three pictures were of Janhvi from her recent Tirumala visit.

Janhvi also shared a rare family picture featuring her along with her late mother, father and sister Khushi Kapoor. The last was a photograph of Sridevi holding on to toddler Janhvi as they posed for the camera.

“Happy Birthday Mumma every step with your name in my heart,” Janhvi wrote as the caption.

Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film“Mr. India”. The couple tied the knot back in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

However, Sridevi passed away aged 54 in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

On August 13, Boney recalled memories from 1990 of wife Sridevi and reminisced about a cherished memory from 1990, when his wife mistook a compliment for teasing.

Boney took to Instagram, where he shared an old picture from Sridevi's 27th birthday in 1990. He revealed that at her birthday party in Chennai, he wished her a“happy 26th birthday” on purpose, which the late star misunderstood and thought he was teasing her.

For the caption, Boney shared:“In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”

Talking about Janhvi, she will next be seen in the cross cultural romance film“Param Sundari”, which is slated to release August 29. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film“promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won't see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.