Houthis announces new drone attacks on Four occupied cities by Israel
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has announced that it carried out drone attacks on four Israeli cities—Haifa, Negev, Eilat, and Be’er Sheva—earlier Tuesday, according to reports.
The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, stated on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV that six drones were used and the strikes “successfully achieved their objectives.”
Sarea said the attacks were in response to Israel’s “implementation of its plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause through genocide, starvation, and displacement.” He added that operations against Israel will continue until “aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and the blockade is lifted.”
No immediate comment was made by Israel regarding the reported strikes.
Since the onset of the Gaza genocide in October 2023, Houthi forces have launched numerous missiles and drones toward Israel, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians. Most projectiles have been intercepted or failed to hit their targets. In retaliation, Israel has conducted strikes on ports and other infrastructure within Yemen.
