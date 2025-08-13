Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Houthis announces new drone attacks on Four occupied cities by Israel

Houthis announces new drone attacks on Four occupied cities by Israel


2025-08-13 05:27:27
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has announced that it carried out drone attacks on four Israeli cities—Haifa, Negev, Eilat, and Be’er Sheva—earlier Tuesday, according to reports.

The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, stated on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV that six drones were used and the strikes “successfully achieved their objectives.”

Sarea said the attacks were in response to Israel’s “implementation of its plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause through genocide, starvation, and displacement.” He added that operations against Israel will continue until “aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and the blockade is lifted.”

No immediate comment was made by Israel regarding the reported strikes.

Since the onset of the Gaza genocide in October 2023, Houthi forces have launched numerous missiles and drones toward Israel, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians. Most projectiles have been intercepted or failed to hit their targets. In retaliation, Israel has conducted strikes on ports and other infrastructure within Yemen.


MENAFN13082025000045017281ID1109922139

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search