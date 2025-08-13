403
Türkiye’s Population Surpasses 85.8M
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s population climbed to over 85.824 million as of July 1, marking a growth of nearly 160,000 people in just six months, according to figures released Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute.
The data show the population increased from 85.664 million at the close of 2024, with a rise of 159,910 individuals during the first half of 2025.
Men made up 50.01% of the population, accounting for approximately 42.923 million, while women represented 49.99%, totaling around 42.9 million.
The largest demographic group was citizens aged 25 to 29, comprising 7.7% of the overall population. This was closely followed by those in the 10-14, 15-19, and 40-44 age brackets, each representing 7.5%.
The least represented age group was individuals over 90 years old, making up just 0.3% of the total.
