4 Men Flee Indian Restaurant Without Paying ₹23,000 Bill 'If You Can't Afford It...'
According to a bill later posted by the restaurant, the group consumed £197.30 (approximately ₹23,000) worth of food, including a selection of curries, lamb chops, and other dishes.
Following the incident, the restaurant appealed for help in identifying the suspects.“Warning to Local Businesses. Last night at approximately 10:15 PM, four young men entered our restaurant, enjoyed a full meal, and left without paying. This kind of behaviour isn't just theft, it affects hardworking small businesses and our local community,” it said.
The eatery added:“We have reported the incident to the police, and footage has been handed over. We urge neighbouring businesses to stay alert. If you recognise these individuals or have any information, please contact us directly or report it to the police. Help us hold these people accountable, there's no place for this kind of behaviour in our community. Name and shame. Let's protect each other.”
Northamptonshire Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as theft and urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.
The incident has sparked outrage online.“If you can't afford it, eat at home then! Why are people so lazy to cook these days?” one user commented.
“This is why you swipe a card before they're seated. They don't look like they can afford a McDonald's, never mind a £200 restaurant bill,” added another.
Other reactions included:“That's bloody disgusting someone knows them,”“Despicable behaviour!” and“Hope they get caught disgraceful behaviour.”
