California Governor Announces New Maps After Trump Fails to Meet Deadline
(MENAFN) California will move forward with redrawing its congressional maps after U.S. President Donald Trump failed to meet a critical deadline in an intensifying redistricting battle between Democratic- and Republican-led states, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.
The Governor’s press office confirmed the decision in a post on the American social media platform X, written in a tone mimicking Trump’s online style: “DONALD ‘TACO’ TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, ‘MISSED’ THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE ‘BEAUTIFUL MAPS,’ THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!)”
Newsom added in a follow-up post: “BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR — THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR ‘MAGA.’ THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN”
The move escalates a growing partisan fight over redistricting. Democratic officials in California had warned they would launch counter-mapping efforts if Republican-led states—particularly Texas—pushed ahead with unilateral redistricting plans.
In a letter to Trump on Monday, Newsom expressed preference for neutral, independent redistricting commissions rather than partisan-controlled legislatures. He said he would “happily” hold off on California’s response if other states stepped back—but emphasized:
“California cannot stand idly by as this power grab unfolds.”
That same day, Newsom’s office posted another Trump-style warning on X: “DONALD TRUMP, IF YOU DO NOT STAND DOWN, WE WILL BE FORCED TO LEAD AN EFFORT TO REDRAW THE MAPS IN CA TO OFFSET THE RIGGING OF MAPS IN RED STATES. BUT IF THE OTHER STATES CALL OFF THEIR REDISTRICTING EFFORTS, WE WILL DO THE SAME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”
The dispute deepened after Democratic state lawmakers from Texas left the state on August 3, breaking quorum to stall the GOP-led redistricting proposal. Their departure prompted a series of aggressive responses from Texas officials.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week asked the state Supreme Court to expel 13 of the absent lawmakers. Separately, Governor Greg Abbott filed an emergency motion seeking the removal of Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu.
On Thursday, Senator John Cornyn said that FBI Director Kash Patel had authorized federal agents to assist Texas authorities in locating the missing Democratic legislators.
