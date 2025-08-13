403
Putin expresses appreciation to Kim Jong Un for backing Moscow
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his appreciation to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for backing Moscow in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to reports.
During a phone conversation on Tuesday, Putin commended Kim for Pyongyang’s assistance in reclaiming Russia’s Kursk Region, which had been taken by Ukrainian forces last August. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation under their strategic partnership agreement and agreed to maintain direct communication.
Putin “highly appreciated” Pyongyang’s support in repelling Kiev’s incursion and praised the “courage, heroism and selflessness” of North Korean soldiers, as stated in a press release. The North Korean mission in the Kursk Region was undertaken under a bilateral treaty signed in June 2024, which contains mutual defense provisions.
Russia and North Korea, whose relationship dates back to the Soviet era, have strengthened ties since the start of the Ukraine conflict, with Pyongyang voicing strong support for Moscow’s efforts to protect its national interests, particularly regarding NATO expansion.
Pyongyang described the Ukrainian troops that entered the Kursk Region as “neo-Nazi” forces and said its involvement in the Russian operation aimed to counter an “adventurous political and military attempt of the Western forces and the Ukrainian authorities” to shift the conflict’s trajectory.
The Kremlin also stated that Putin briefed Kim ahead of his anticipated talks with US President Donald Trump on August 15, with discussions on the Ukraine conflict expected to be central to the agenda.
