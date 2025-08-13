QSL Holds Technical Meeting For First Leg Of 2025-2026 Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) convened the Technical Meeting for the first leg of the 2025-2026 League season at its headquarters in the Aspire Zone's 2022 Iconic Building.

The meeting, held yesterday, brought together key figures including Ahmed Salman Al Adsani, Director of Competitions at QSL; Ahmed Abdullah Al Sayed, Head of Football Operations at QSL; Jassim Al Hail, Representative of the Referees Department of the Qatar Football Association; and representatives from all participating clubs.

Opening the session, Al Adsani welcomed the attendees and extended his appreciation for the continued collaboration between the QSL, club companies, and all stakeholders. He expressed his best wishes for a successful and competitive football season ahead.

Several important points were discussed during the meeting.

Emphasis was placed on the need for full commitment and cooperation with all involved parties, including organisers and match officials. Detailed procedures for match-day operations were reviewed, along with protocols for accreditation and identification of official zones.

The timetables for team attendance and submission of player rosters were also outlined.

Additionally, the meeting clarified new technical regulations for the season. These include a limit of five substitutions per team, with the provision for one emergency substitution in the event of a suspected concussion.

In such cases, the opposing team is also granted the right to make an additional substitution. Lastly, confirmation of each team's official kits, both main and reserve, was finalised.