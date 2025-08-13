Zainul Abideen Pledges Integrity And Service As New IUML Vice-President
Doha, Qatar: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has always been close to the aspirations and concerns of Indian Muslims, and I consider this role an opportunity to continue championing their interests with integrity and dedication, said Zainul Abideen (pictured), Vice-President, IUML National Committee.
Zainul Abideen, Vice President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National Committee and Deputy Chairman & Managing Director of Safari Group, has shared his perspectives on his new role, the party's historic legacy, and the importance of strong representation in today's socio-political climate.
On his appointment as Vice-President of the IUML National Committee, Abideen expressed his deep gratitude for the trust and confidence shown by esteemed Political Advisory Committee Chairman, Panakkad Syed Sadhik Ali Shihab Thangal; National President, Prof KM Kader Mohideen; and former MP and General Secretary, PK Kunjalikkutty.
“This appointment is not only a personal honour but also a reaffirmation of my lifelong bond with the IUML - a journey that began in my school days with MSF and continued through my active involvement with KMCC during my Pravasi years.
“More than a position, it is an enduring commitment to upholding IUML's values and serving the community.”
He concluded by saying,“As I step into this pivotal role, my focus remains clear: to be a voice for the voiceless and to serve with integrity and commitment.
“My appointment reflects IUML's enduring dedication to nurturing leaders with strong grassroots connections and a keen understanding of both historical and contemporary challenges.”
