403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Denounces Israel’s Plan to Take Over Gaza
(MENAFN) North Korea sharply criticized Israel’s plan to militarily invade and fully occupy the Gaza Strip, labeling the move a blatant violation of international law, state media reported Tuesday.
“A ‘decision’ of the Israeli Cabinet on the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip of Palestine is a clear act of violating international law,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told North Korean media.
The remarks followed Israel’s Security Cabinet approval last Friday of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phased strategy to seize full control of Gaza.
The spokesperson stated that this decision “plainly shows Israel's gangster-like intention to seize the internationally recognized territory of Palestine,” emphasizing that the enclave remains an integral part of Palestinian land.
Pyongyang’s official added: “bitterly denounces and rejects Israel's criminal act of seizing territory, which aggravates the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and wantonly violates peace and stability in the Middle East region.”
“We strongly demand that Israel immediately stop the illegal armed attack on Palestinians and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip,” the statement urged.
Israel is under increasing international scrutiny for its devastating war in Gaza, where nearly 61,600 people have been killed since October 2023.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing conflict in the enclave.
“A ‘decision’ of the Israeli Cabinet on the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip of Palestine is a clear act of violating international law,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told North Korean media.
The remarks followed Israel’s Security Cabinet approval last Friday of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phased strategy to seize full control of Gaza.
The spokesperson stated that this decision “plainly shows Israel's gangster-like intention to seize the internationally recognized territory of Palestine,” emphasizing that the enclave remains an integral part of Palestinian land.
Pyongyang’s official added: “bitterly denounces and rejects Israel's criminal act of seizing territory, which aggravates the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and wantonly violates peace and stability in the Middle East region.”
“We strongly demand that Israel immediately stop the illegal armed attack on Palestinians and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip,” the statement urged.
Israel is under increasing international scrutiny for its devastating war in Gaza, where nearly 61,600 people have been killed since October 2023.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing conflict in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment