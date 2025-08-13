403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU employees fight against Gaza policy
(MENAFN) European Union employees are clashing with the European Commission over its position on the Gaza conflict, claiming the bloc is violating their moral and legal duties, Politico reports. Civil servants argue that the EU’s stance on the war risks breaching European and international law, with some saying it has forced “complicity,” suppressed conscientious dissent, and delayed meaningful humanitarian action.
Since late July, roughly 1,500 EU officials have signed an open letter warning that worsening conditions in Gaza, including rising famine-related deaths, require increased aid. Some staff have considered protests, though union support is divided and legal ramifications remain uncertain. Allegations of intimidation have surfaced, including contract non-renewals, staff removal, and forced deletion of protest materials.
A Commission spokesperson defended the EU’s position, noting that foreign policy is set by member states and employees are expected to remain neutral, emphasizing that workplaces are not platforms for activism. Critics have accused the EU of indirectly supporting Israel’s campaign through arms sales, trade preferences, and joint research projects, even as EU diplomats cite human rights violations by Israel.
Humanitarian groups report that aid deliveries to Gaza were fully blocked from March to May, and convoys continue to face obstructions. The UN has warned of mounting famine evidence, highlighting images of severely malnourished children. Last week, Israel approved a plan to seize Gaza City, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified as necessary to secure hostages and demilitarize the enclave, sparking both international criticism and domestic protests. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 60,000 Palestinians have died since October 2023, while approximately 50 hostages remain unaccounted for.
Since late July, roughly 1,500 EU officials have signed an open letter warning that worsening conditions in Gaza, including rising famine-related deaths, require increased aid. Some staff have considered protests, though union support is divided and legal ramifications remain uncertain. Allegations of intimidation have surfaced, including contract non-renewals, staff removal, and forced deletion of protest materials.
A Commission spokesperson defended the EU’s position, noting that foreign policy is set by member states and employees are expected to remain neutral, emphasizing that workplaces are not platforms for activism. Critics have accused the EU of indirectly supporting Israel’s campaign through arms sales, trade preferences, and joint research projects, even as EU diplomats cite human rights violations by Israel.
Humanitarian groups report that aid deliveries to Gaza were fully blocked from March to May, and convoys continue to face obstructions. The UN has warned of mounting famine evidence, highlighting images of severely malnourished children. Last week, Israel approved a plan to seize Gaza City, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified as necessary to secure hostages and demilitarize the enclave, sparking both international criticism and domestic protests. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 60,000 Palestinians have died since October 2023, while approximately 50 hostages remain unaccounted for.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment