Attempt To Smuggle 517,000 Captagon Pills Foiled At Al-Karama Border Crossing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- Customs officers at the Al-Karama Border Crossing, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, have intercepted a major narcotics smuggling attempt, seizing 517,000 Captagon tablets concealed within a cargo truck arriving from a neighboring country.According to an official statement released Wednesday, the illicit pills were hidden inside specially fabricated metal compartments designed to evade detection. Authorities described the concealment method as "highly sophisticated," indicating a well-planned trafficking operation.The Jordan Customs Department reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national security and protecting society from the dangers of narcotics. It emphasized that combating drug trafficking remains a top priority, in line with its institutional values that place citizens at the center of its mission.Officials urged the public to play an active role in supporting anti-smuggling efforts by reporting suspicious activities to the national hotline at 105, stressing that community cooperation is essential to preserving the safety and stability of the Kingdom.