Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Poised To Surge From USD 2,098.65 Million In 2025 To USD 6,179.32 Million By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The report urinary incontinence devices offers comprehensive analyses of the industry trends dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities; competitive landscape; top investment strategies; and key growth strategies. According to the report, the global urinary incontinence devices market was valued at $2,098.65 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,179.32 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.Rapid developments in innovative urinary incontinence devices and increase in urological disorders among the geriatric population drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of urinary incontinence devices and post-operative complications associated with such devices hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growing healthcare expenditures in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities in future.Request Sample Report at:Advent of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market. However, lack of awareness regarding urinary incontinence devices, post-operative complications, and surge in concerns toward disposable products hinder the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies and increase in technology integration present new opportunities in the coming years.Urinary Incontinence Devices Market SegmentationBy product, the vaginal slings segment currently dominates the global urinary incontinence devices market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. High contribution of the conventional vaginal slings in the vaginal slings market owing to high preference for the use of biomaterials in surgical treatment of incontinence drive growth of the market. Advancements in the conventional vaginal slings assist in eliminating the post-operative complications associated with the vaginal sling surgeries and several key players are developing conventional vaginal slings using advanced synthetic materials to meet the requirements of the patient. These factors boost the urinary incontinence devices market growth.Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global urinary incontinence devices market, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the home care segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The region offers lucrative opportunities for players that operate in the urinary incontinence devices market due to its high population base, growth in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced urinary incontinence management. Japan, India, and China are among the leading countries for prevalence of urinary incontinence in Asia-Pacific, which further contributes toward the robust growth displayed by this region in the global urinary incontinence devices market. In addition, changes in lifestyle and demographic changes have led to increase in the cases of gynecological problems in females at a younger age. Moreover, increase in the number of hysterectomy cases, rise in number of women with early onset of menopause, and increase in obese population propel the urinary incontinence devices market growth in this region as women suffering from aforementioned health conditions are more susceptible to urinary incontinence.Ask to Our Industry Expert:Major market playersThe report analyzes several leading players in the urinary incontinence devices market , including Coloplast, C. R. Bard, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Cook Medical, Prosurg, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group Plc, Caldera Medical Inc, Covidien plc (Medtronic), and Cogentix Medical Inc.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Read More:pain management devices marketeclinical solutions marketmedical device packaging markethematology analyzers marketpoint of care diagnostics marketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

