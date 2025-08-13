403
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Groups in DRC
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions on four organizations allegedly benefiting from the extraction of conflict minerals in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
The action, taken by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), targets operations believed to be involved in the exploitation of essential mineral resources through coercive labor practices, violence directed at civilians, and illicit trade activities that contribute to ongoing unrest in the region.
The sanctioned entities include the Congolese mining cooperative CDMC, two firms based in Hong Kong—East Rise Corporation Limited and Star Dragon Corporation Limited—as well as the armed faction known as PARECO-FF.
These groups are accused of sustaining instability by engaging in the unlawful extraction and smuggling of valuable minerals.
“The conflict minerals trade is exacting a deadly toll on Congolese civilians, fueling corruption, and preventing law-abiding businesses from investing in the DRC,” stated John Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
In a separate release, the State Department emphasized, “The U.S. government will continue to take action to support a mining sector that contributes to lasting stability and economic development in the Great Lakes region and secure, reliable global critical minerals supply chains.”
