West Bank Violence Marks Record High Since 2005
(MENAFN) Violent acts carried out by Israeli military personnel and unlawful settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have surged to their highest daily levels since the United Nations began monitoring such incidents in 2005, as stated in the U.S. State Department's 2024 Human Rights report.
“In the West Bank, incidents of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property reached the highest daily average recorded since the UN began collecting data in 2005,” said the report.
It also emphasized that Israel’s High Court issued a ruling on July 29 mandating the state to safeguard Palestinians from this escalating aggression.
The report went on to outline numerous serious accusations of human rights violations by Israeli forces in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
These included “reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings; and serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom.”
One specific case highlighted was the death of Turkish American human rights advocate Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.
She was fatally shot in the head by an Israeli sniper on September 6 while participating in a protest against unauthorized Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
According to the report, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that “it is highly likely that [Eygi] was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her.”
It was noted that “The IDF’s investigation continued at year’s end.”
Additionally, the report pointed to mounting limitations on media access and expression.
“NGOs and journalists reported authorities restricted press coverage and limited certain forms of expression, especially in the context of criticism against the war or sympathy for Palestinians in Gaza,” the report said.
