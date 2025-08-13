United Recyclers Group Challenges Perceptions And Champions Sustainability On All Access With Andy Garcia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This feature explores how URG members use advanced inventory systems and rigorous quality control to operate sophisticated, technology-driven facilities. These facilities efficiently reclaim and reuse Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts from end-of-life vehicles that have been expertly dismantled, tested, and certified. Viewers will gain insight into the meticulous processes ensuring these high-quality, reliable components-ranging from engines and transmissions to body panels and electronic modules-are made available as cost-effective alternatives to new parts. The segment will illuminate the significant environmental impact of this industry, which collectively keeps millions of tons of material out of landfills annually and helps conserve vital resources, contributing significantly to the estimated 85 million barrels of oil saved each year by avoiding new part manufacturing. URG members alone process over 43 million parts annually, playing a substantial role in this nationwide effort. This process drastically reduces the energy and resources needed compared to producing new components, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint for vehicle ownership and repair.

"Most people still picture a 'junkyard' when they think of automotive recycling, but that couldn't be further from the truth", stated Kristi Werner, CEO of United Recyclers Group. "This upcoming documentary will change that image and educate consumers that they have choices when it comes to the repair process, saving them hard earned money. At present, only 7% of used parts are incorporated into the collision repair process. Doubling that figure would represent a significant opportunity, delivering substantial cost savings to consumers while markedly reducing carbon emissions."

"But this isn't just about parts - it's about people. Automotive recycling supports a more sustainable future for everyone, and URG is proud to foster a close-knit, collaborative community where recyclers share knowledge, support each other, and push the industry forward."

The program will delve into the critical difference between genuine recycled OEM parts – (used) components made by the original vehicle manufacturer offering guaranteed fit and function – compared to potentially variable aftermarket alternatives, clarifying the benefits for vehicle performance, safety, and longevity. It will also touch upon the surprising collaborative and supportive, almost family-like, culture within this field, fostered by URG through extensive training, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, networking opportunities, and access to shared technological resources. Viewers will discover how these dedicated professionals, including prominent female leaders in a traditionally male space, are not just recycling cars, but actively contributing to a robust circular economy. They provide valuable resources for consumers and repair facilities alike, ensuring the affordability of vehicle maintenance through responsible practices and making informed, sustainable choices readily accessible. Learn why choosing recycled parts is a smart decision for your car, your budget, and the planet.

About All Access with Andy Garcia: All Access with Andy Garcia is an educational television series distributed to Public Television stations nationwide. Hosted by Andy Garcia, the program delves into diverse topics, showcasing innovations, highlighting community initiatives, and exploring subjects relevant to viewers seeking informative and engaging content. The show aims to enlighten and broaden perspectives by providing a platform for compelling stories from various sectors. For more information, please visit .

About United Recyclers Group (URG): Founded in 1995, United Recyclers Group is the leading member-owned organization serving the automotive recycling industry in the United States. URG provides cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training, robust support, and invaluable networking opportunities to its 750+ members. Committed to advancing the industry's professionalism and sustainability, URG champions the use of high-quality recycled OEM parts as a smart, economical, and environmentally responsible choice for vehicle repair. Learn more at .

SOURCE All Access