Compliancy Group Maintains Effective Security Controls According To Recent SOC 2 Report

We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown we have the appropriate controls to mitigate risks related to Security.

"We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to Security," said Crispin Vary, CEO, Compliancy Group. "By using our own SOC 2 Readiness platform throughout this process, we've proven that organizations can achieve compliance efficiently through the right software tools. This success validates our approach and gives clients confidence that our solution works under real audit conditions."

The company's software-driven approach enabled centralized documentation management, evidence collection, and streamlined auditor collaboration-resulting in a smooth, efficient audit process that many organizations struggle to achieve through manual methods.

A SOC 2 report is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by the service organization to process customers' information.

"Compliancy Group's SOC 2 Type 1 report is a testament to their team's ongoing commitment to the security," said Sydney Buchel, manager of automation SOC services at BARR Advisory. "Congratulations to the Compliancy Group team on achieving this milestone and reinforcing their dedication to cybersecurity best practices."

Organizations interested in a copy of Compliancy Group's SOC 2 report may contact [email protected] . Interested in learning about Compliancy Group's SOC 2 Readiness service? Click here.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group is the leading all-in-one healthcare compliance solution. Our intuitive software simplifies regulatory complexities, including SOC 2 readiness, helping thousands of organizations confidently track and manage compliance. They deliver real, measurable outcomes so you can focus on what matters most-providing exceptional care.

About BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments. BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

