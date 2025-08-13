403
Mexican President Responds to Trump’s Remarks
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a firm rebuttal on Tuesday in response to remarks made by President Donald Trump, who referred to Mexico City as “the most dangerous city in Latin America.”
Sheinbaum countered by asserting that Washington, DC, the capital of the United States, experiences a significantly higher level of violence.
During a press conference held at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sheinbaum addressed Trump's statement: "Now, what we don’t agree with is when he said, ‘It’s the most dangerous city in Latin America,’ because in that case, Mexico City is not the most dangerous city in Latin America; there are other cities that have higher crime rates per 100,000 inhabitants.”
Her response highlighted that other urban centers within the region surpass Mexico City in terms of crime statistics when adjusted for population.
Trump had placed Mexico City among “some of the places that you hear about as being the worst places on earth,” using this portrayal to justify his decision to send military personnel to Washington.
Sheinbaum, who governed Mexico City between 2018 and 2023 before launching her presidential campaign, offered comparative data to challenge the perception.
She noted that in 2024, Washington recorded 187 homicides, while Mexico City experienced 978.
Although the raw figures might suggest Mexico City is more perilous, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of considering the relative size of each city's population.
She stated that, when adjusted per capita, Washington actually has a higher homicide rate.
“Mexico City has more than 9 million inhabitants, and Washington, as I said, has 700,000 inhabitants,” she elaborated.
“So, the rate is 27 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in the case of Washington; and in the case of Mexico City, it's 10 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.”
In her remarks, Sheinbaum aimed to set the record straight and provide context often omitted in sweeping generalizations about crime and safety in Latin America.
