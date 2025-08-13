Collaborative Surgery Conference 2025 To Feature Live Surgeries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to host the Collaborative Surgery Conference 2025, a premier scientific event featuring live surgeries and expert presentations from internationally renowned specialists in November.

The conference will spotlight multidisciplinary and specialty-specific advancements in colorectal, breast, and acute care surgery, highlighting Qatar's dedication to surgical oncology excellence and reconstructive innovation.

The conference, organised by Hamad medical Corporation (HMC), will bring together researchers and healthcare practitioners. It aims to foster collaboration, share cutting-edge technologies, and address national healthcare needs through dynamic clinical discussions and education.

The conference will encompass three specialised conferences under its umbrella.

“We are delighted to host this pivotal surgical congress which I am certain will be informative and helpful in staying abreast of rapid developments in our profession. You will notice that we have formulated a top-notch scientific programme that includes live surgeries and presentations by renowned international experts, providing both multidisciplinary and specialty specific educational content,” said President of the Collaborative Surgery Conference Dr. Mohammed Abunada in his welcome message published on the event website.



Ministry of Municipality launches new digital services for Agricultural Research Department

QatarEnergy ranked among most-valued global energy brands Gulf tourists say Polish mountain town is a cool place

Read Also

“There will be a lot of clinical discussions together with updates in colorectal, breast, and acute care surgery topics,” said Dr. Abunada, who is also Senior Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, Deputy CMO for Surgical Services, and Chairman of Corporate Surgical Services at HMC. The conference will include the 2nd Qatar Breast Oncoplastic and Reconstructive Surgery Conference, which serves as a leading regional and international platform focusing on the evolving field of oncoplastic breast surgery. Held in official collaboration with the European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO), this event aims to bridge European surgical oncology expertise with regional insights, fostering international knowledge exchange, clinical advancements, and shared best practices in breast cancer care and reconstruction.

Oncoplastic breast surgery combines oncologic safety with reconstructive excellence, preserving both life and form. The conference unites top experts across surgery, oncology, radiology, and pathology to discuss innovations in fat grafting, flap reconstruction, nipple-sparing mastectomy, and patient-centred care aimed at improving long-term quality of life and aesthetic outcomes.

The 8th Qatar Colorectal Surgery Conference is another key component of the Collaborative Surgery Conference 2025, providing a leading forum for advancing colorectal disease management. This year's event will cover benign and malignant colorectal conditions, featuring discussions on laparoscopic and robotic surgery, oncologic strategies, enhanced recovery protocols, and live surgeries. Participants will explore evolving standards for colorectal cancer management, complex case handling, functional preservation, and innovations in perioperative care to promote multidisciplinary collaboration and optimal patient outcomes. Additionally, the 4th Acute Care Surgery Conference will also be held as part of the Collaborative Surgery Conference 2025.

This premier gathering brings together global leaders and regional experts to discuss the latest evidence-based practices and emerging technologies in acute care, emergency surgery, and surgical critical care. The conference will offer keynote lectures, interactive panels, and clinical sessions designed to provide comprehensive continuing education for surgeons, residents, and multidisciplinary teams engaged in emergency surgical care.