QF Summer Camps Prepare Students For New Academic Year

Doha, Qatar: As the new school year approaches, Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education summer camps are doing more than just keeping students busy – they are delivering educational programmes that set children up for academic success.

These summer enrichment programmes – part of Mukhaymna, an initiative under the Student Affairs and Community Engagement (SACE) department within Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) - are designed to bridge academic years while nurturing students' confidence, independence, and emotional well-being. Through creative learning, leadership development, and collaboration, they help children return to school with renewed focus, motivation, and readiness for the classroom.

Student Enrichment and Activation Specialist, SACE, QF, Fatima A. Al-Anssari, said,“Qatar Foundation's summer camps aim to provide enriching, healthy programmes that promote student engagement, strengthen community involvement, and offer inclusive experiences for all, including persons with disabilities.

“Designed to support personal development, wellbeing, and skill-building, the camps foster a values-based environment through diverse, engaging activities and help bridge the gap between academic years by gradually reintroducing students to routines, collaborative learning, and goal-oriented thinking.

“Held across multiple Qatar Foundation schools and facilities, children engage in activities that enhance focus, independence, and resilience. They return to school with renewed motivation, stronger social connections, and a greater sense of purpose, all of which contribute to a smoother transition into the new academic year.”

A welcoming, supportive environment is central to the design of the summer camps. Staff and facilitators are trained to recognise and respond to signs of anxiety with empathy, using tools such as buddy systems, gentle orientation sessions, and ongoing communication with parents to ensure every child feels safe and included. The focus is on building trust early, so that each participant experiences a strong sense of belonging from the very first day.

According to Al-Anssari, camp programs encourage students to step out of their comfort zones through leadership activities, creative workshops, and team challenges that build confidence and problem-solving skills. Older students mentor younger participants, fostering peer-led growth. These hands-on experiences help children develop resilience, independence, and a sense of capability that supports a smooth return to school.

The content for the summer camps is curated and delivered by experts and specialist providers and includes programs in areas such as quantum computing, cybersecurity, sports, leadership, and entrepreneurship – skills that enhance classroom performance, according to Al-Anssari.

“The transformation we see in students is always remarkable,” she said.“By the end of the camps, children often exhibit stronger social skills, increased participation, and greater confidence. Overall, students leave more connected, capable, and motivated to begin the school year.”

