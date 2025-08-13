Qatar Takes Part In 2025 International Astronomy Olympiad In India
Doha: The Qatari team is taking part in the 2025 International Astronomy Olympiad, hosted by the Republic of India from August 11 to 21, with the participation of outstanding students from around the world. This reflects Qatar's commitment to nurturing talented youth and strengthening its scientific presence on the international stage.
This participation comes through collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar Calendar House. Five outstanding school students with strengths in physics and scientific subjects were selected and trained through intensive programs in astronomy and physics, conducted by experienced trainers and subject matter experts.
The Astronomy Olympiad serves as an important global platform for sharing knowledge and experiences, offering students an opportunity to develop their scientific skills, broaden their horizons, and learn from their peers around the world-all of which fosters their passion for research and discovery.
