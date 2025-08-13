Qatar Attends 10Th International Fatwa Conference In Cairo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the 10th International Fatwa Conference, which kicked off yesterday in Cairo, Egypt, and runs for two days under the title“The Making of the Competent Mufti in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Khalid bin Shaheen Al Ghanim led the State of Qatar's delegation to the conference. The delegation also included Director of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance Jassim Abdullah Al Ali and Head of the Islamic network division at the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance Abdul Salam Mohamed Al Rajhi.

Hosted by Egypt's Dar Al Ifta and the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide, the conference aims to discuss the Fatwa in light of the technological revolution, along with exchanging expertise between religious and scholarly institutions from around the world, which will contribute to establishing scientific frameworks and standards to qualify Muftis to combine a deep understanding of Islamic law with an understanding of digital reality, and to grasp the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence technologies.

The conference will address five main themes in this regard:“forming the modern, rational Mufti,”“Fatwa in the age of AI,”“rational Mufti facing the challenges of AI,”“AI and the development of institutional Fatwa work,” and“experiences of Fatwa institutions in creating the rational Mufti in the Age of AI.” With the participation of more than 70 countries, the conference will also feature the launch of several initiatives, research projects, and training programs aimed at enhancing the capabilities of Muftis and integrating Islamic law with modern technologies.