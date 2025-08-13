Msheireb Downtown Doha Launches 'Checklist V3: Back To School 2025' With New Academy Concept

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following a successful summer of programming at Msheireb Downtown Doha, including acclaimed Msheireb Museums workshops and popular Msheireb Galleria activations, Msheireb Downtown Doha announces“Checklist V3: Back to School 2025,” featuring the innovative Academy concept. This comprehensive family-friendly indoor experience runs from August 14-30 at Msheireb Galleria.

The 17-day seasonal activation introduces the innovative“MDD Academy” concept, transforming Msheireb Galleria into an interactive educational environment. Building on the success of two previous editions, this year's programme expands its stakeholder engagement to include the Ministry of Culture alongside the unwavering support of the Ministry of Education, and various governmental and private entities including Karwa Academy, Sports Beat, Jamm Studio, and Logischool.

The activation features: Themed Learning Zones which involves interactive classrooms with educational technology and hands-on workshops; specialised activity areas with learning, reading, safety education, sports, music, and logic-based experiences; as well as school preparation hub involving educational activities and school supply retail opportunities.

Also included are interactive arcade:“The Hangout” is an arcade zone featuring gaming machines and interactive entertainment, accessible with a QAR 25 ticket that also includes entry to the activation area; and stage shows where families can enjoy lively kids' entertainment with stage shows, quizzes, and an interactive theatrical experience.

The activation operates daily from 3pm to 10pm with an entrance fee of QR25, offering families a comprehensive back-to-school preparation experience that combines education, culture, and entertainment in a welcoming environment.

This seasonal programming aligns with Msheireb Properties' commitment to creating meaningful, community-driven experiences that provide memorable moments for all age groups whilst supporting families during the academic preparation period.