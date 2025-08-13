Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
England Grapples with Historic Water Shortage

(MENAFN) England is grappling with an escalating water crisis as the Environment Agency officially declared the situation a "nationally significant incident" on Tuesday. Five regions are now classified as being in drought, while six additional areas are enduring extended dry spells following the driest six-month period ending in July since 1976.

Despite some unsettled weather in July, river flows and reservoir levels have continued their downward trend from June. Latest data reveals reservoir stocks dropped by 2 percentage points last week, averaging 67.7% full—well below the 80.5% recorded during the first week of August last year and 75.6% last month. Experts warn this shortage threatens severe consequences including diminished crop yields, reduced livestock feed, damaged wetlands, degraded river habitats, and heightened wildfire risks.

The National Farmers' Union highlighted that water shortages have disrupted this year’s growing season. Meanwhile, the Environment Agency reported July was the fifth warmest month on record despite localized rainstorms. August began under drier conditions and the onset of the fourth heatwave of the summer, further pressuring water supplies and navigation routes.

The Met Office forecast that high pressure systems and a southerly airflow will drive temperatures higher across much of England and Wales early this week. Specialists caution the heatwave could worsen health risks including heatstroke, dehydration, and respiratory problems.

Helen Wakeham, the agency’s director of water and chair of the National Drought Group, emphasized the urgency: "The current situation is nationally significant, and we are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment."

In June, the Environment Agency warned that without immediate conservation efforts, England’s public water supply may face a staggering daily shortfall of 5 billion liters by 2055, with an additional deficit of 1 billion liters needed to support wider economic demands.

