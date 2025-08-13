Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Enzymes Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis And Report 2025-2033


2025-08-13 03:00:15
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Enzymes Market Overview

The India enzymes market reached USD 464.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 946.0 million by 2033 , at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is driven by expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food processing, bioenergy, and household care, alongside advancements in enzyme engineering and biomanufacturing.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 464.8 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 946.0 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 7.6%
  • Rising demand for enzymes in sustainable and green manufacturing processes
  • Increasing adoption in food and beverage processing , bioenergy production , and industrial cleaning
  • Technological innovations in enzyme formulation and stability

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-enzymes-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Enzymes Market in India?

AI-driven approaches are accelerating research, production, and commercialization of enzymes by enabling:

  • Enzyme discovery and optimization – AI algorithms rapidly predict protein structures and active sites, cutting R&D timelines.
  • Directed evolution simulations – Machine learning models identify optimal mutations to improve enzyme activity, specificity, and temperature tolerance.
  • Fermentation process optimization – AI monitors and adjusts bioreactor conditions in real time for higher yield and efficiency.
  • Predictive quality control – Early detection of contamination or suboptimal production batches using AI-based analytics.
  • Application matching – Recommending enzyme variants tailored for food processing, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, or detergents.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Sustainability Push – Growing use of enzymes as eco-friendly alternatives to chemical catalysts.
  • Biotechnology Advancements – Enhanced enzyme engineering for higher stability and specificity.
  • Pharmaceutical & Biopharma Growth – Increased enzyme use in drug manufacturing, diagnostics, and therapy development.
  • Food & Beverage Innovation – Demand for enzymes in baking, brewing, dairy, and plant-based food production.
  • Bioenergy Applications – Use of cellulases, amylases, and lipases in bioethanol and biodiesel production.

Key Players

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies
  • Anthem Biosciences Private Limited
  • Fermenta Biotech Limited
  • Fruzyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
  • Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
  • Novozymes South Asia Private Limited (Novozymes A/S)
  • Rossari Biotech Limited
  • Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

  • Protease
  • Carbohydrase
  • Lipase
  • Polymerase and Nuclease
  • Others

Source Insights:

  • Microorganisms
  • Plants
  • Animals

Reaction Type Insights:

  • Hydrolase
  • Oxidoreductase
  • Transferase
  • Lyase
  • Others

Application Insights:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Household Care
  • Bioenergy
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
  • Feed
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East and Northeast India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=21314&flag=C

Latest Developments

  • Launch of AI-assisted enzyme engineering platforms by Indian biotech firms to accelerate protein modification.
  • Expansion of enzyme production capacity in Maharashtra and Gujarat to cater to pharma and F&B sectors.
  • Collaboration between Indian biotech companies and global enzyme leaders for customized industrial enzyme formulations .
  • Increased R&D in enzyme blends for sustainable textile processing and eco-friendly detergents .
  • Government incentives promoting bio-based manufacturing under“Make in India” and green technology initiatives.

