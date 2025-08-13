403
U.S., Syria, Jordan Discuss Syria’s Sweida Crisis
(MENAFN) Senior officials from Jordan, Syria, and the United States convened in Amman on Tuesday to address the ongoing crisis in Syria, focusing sharply on developments in the southern province of Sweida, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.
The high-level trilateral meeting brought together Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syria’s foreign affairs chief Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, and U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack, along with key institutional representatives from all three nations, the ministry confirmed.
The participants emphasized that Sweida is an inseparable part of Syria and highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of its inhabitants as part of efforts to rebuild a unified state grounded in inclusive citizen participation, the statement said.
The three parties agreed to reconvene in the coming weeks to further negotiations and act on a Syrian proposal to create a trilateral working group. This task force would focus on solidifying the ceasefire in Sweida and accelerating efforts toward a broader resolution of the conflict.
Marking a significant development, Jordan and the United States expressed support for recent actions taken by Syrian authorities, which include probing recent violations in Sweida, working with UN agencies, increasing humanitarian assistance, restoring damaged infrastructure, facilitating the return of displaced persons, and fostering civil peace.
Both nations urged increased international support for reconstruction, underscoring the need for a globally coordinated recovery strategy.
Tuesday’s dialogue followed earlier discussions held in Amman on July 19, which centered on stabilizing Sweida through ceasefire consolidation and longer-term peacebuilding measures.
