Sweeping Wildfires Force Widespread Evacuations in Greece
(MENAFN) Greece is grappling with a surge of wildfires nationwide, forcing widespread evacuations and causing extensive damage to homes, farmland, and industrial sites as extreme heat and powerful winds severely hinder firefighting efforts.
A local news agency reported that 82 wildfires ignited in the past 24 hours, with 23 still burning as of Tuesday night. Gale-force winds reaching up to nine on the Beaufort scale intensified the fires, prompting the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection to deploy firefighters, forest rangers, aircraft, and volunteers across the country.
In the western Achaia region, a significant fire near the industrial hub of Patras triggered multiple emergency alerts, resulting in the evacuation of over 20 settlements. A local broadcaster reported damage to industrial facilities, homes, and farmland, with at least three individuals treated for burns or respiratory issues. Thick smoke raised alarms at the nearby Agios Stefanos prison, while Coast Guard vessels and private boats remained on standby for sea rescues. Key highway traffic was also halted.
On the eastern Aegean island of Chios, wildfires engulfed forests and farmland, advancing into the Volissos village area. According to the broadcaster, six villages and three settlements—including a camp for people with disabilities—were evacuated. Coast Guard teams and private boats rescued dozens of residents from beaches. The fires destroyed homes and an olive oil mill.
On Zakynthos, in the Ionian Sea, three active fire fronts spanning over 15 kilometers forced the evacuation of Agalas and Keri villages and nearby tourist facilities. Helicopters faced operational challenges due to strong winds and rugged terrain, while homes, farm structures, and livestock were lost.
Additional wildfires in Vonitsa and the Preveza region damaged agricultural lands, olive groves, stables, and warehouses.
Greece has been enduring severe heatwaves and drought conditions in recent weeks, which, combined with strong winds, have accelerated the wildfires’ rapid expansion.
