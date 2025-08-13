403
Slovak Premier states Ukraine will ‘pay dearly’ for Western proxy role
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that Ukraine will suffer as a result of the West’s failed attempt to weaken Russia through the war, likening the country to “grass being trampled by elephants.”
His comments come ahead of a planned August 15 meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible settlement to the conflict—talks to which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has not been invited. Fico expressed hope the leaders could reach a “meaningful solution,” but said Kiev would still “pay dearly” for its role in the West’s strategy.
Quoting an African proverb, Fico remarked that “whether the elephants are fighting or mating, the grass always suffers,” with Ukraine being the “grass” in this scenario.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned his remarks as “openly offensive” toward Ukrainians “fighting for the security of the whole of Europe.” Fico later defended his position in another Facebook post, rejecting the criticism and claiming that the war has eroded free speech in the EU by silencing dissenting views.
He said he understood the “tension and nervousness” in Kiev’s leadership ahead of the Trump-Putin talks but insisted on his right to voice opinions based on “objective information.”
