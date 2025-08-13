403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Alarmed by Violent Attacks in Sudan’s El Fasher, Kordofan
(MENAFN) The United Nations voiced grave concern Tuesday over recent violent attacks in Sudan’s North Darfur and Kordofan regions, as escalating clashes threaten civilian safety and humanitarian access.
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, detailed a large-scale assault targeting the Abu Shouk displacement camp near El Fasher. “The attack has been attributed by local sources to fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” Dujarric stated. “At least 40 civilians have been killed within Abu Shouk, and another 19 injured.”
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), key exit routes from El Fasher have been blocked, leaving civilians trapped amid the siege and cut off from vital aid. Over 500 displaced persons have reportedly fled Abu Shouk for safer locations within North Darfur.
Witnesses described how the RSF launched intense shelling early Monday on multiple sites, including the army headquarters and the Abu Shouk camp, before initiating coordinated ground attacks from the city’s east, southeast, and northern sectors.
The Sudanese Armed Forces and allied groups claim to have repelled the RSF’s multi-directional offensive, inflicting severe losses on the militia. The army reported killing more than 200 RSF fighters and capturing or destroying dozens of combat vehicles.
Sheldon Yett, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, urgently demanded safe and unhindered passage for people seeking to flee El Fasher and other areas. As Dujarric noted, Yett unequivocally condemned all deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians.
In South Kordofan, the IOM estimates over 3,000 residents have fled Kadugli town in the past week amid escalating insecurity, with humanitarian access remaining critically limited due to blocked roads.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs underscored the responsibilities of all parties in the conflict under international humanitarian law: “They must not direct attacks against civilians or civilian objects and must take constant care to spare them in all circumstances,” the office emphasized. “They must also facilitate unimpeded humanitarian access to everyone in need of assistance.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, detailed a large-scale assault targeting the Abu Shouk displacement camp near El Fasher. “The attack has been attributed by local sources to fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” Dujarric stated. “At least 40 civilians have been killed within Abu Shouk, and another 19 injured.”
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), key exit routes from El Fasher have been blocked, leaving civilians trapped amid the siege and cut off from vital aid. Over 500 displaced persons have reportedly fled Abu Shouk for safer locations within North Darfur.
Witnesses described how the RSF launched intense shelling early Monday on multiple sites, including the army headquarters and the Abu Shouk camp, before initiating coordinated ground attacks from the city’s east, southeast, and northern sectors.
The Sudanese Armed Forces and allied groups claim to have repelled the RSF’s multi-directional offensive, inflicting severe losses on the militia. The army reported killing more than 200 RSF fighters and capturing or destroying dozens of combat vehicles.
Sheldon Yett, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, urgently demanded safe and unhindered passage for people seeking to flee El Fasher and other areas. As Dujarric noted, Yett unequivocally condemned all deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians.
In South Kordofan, the IOM estimates over 3,000 residents have fled Kadugli town in the past week amid escalating insecurity, with humanitarian access remaining critically limited due to blocked roads.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs underscored the responsibilities of all parties in the conflict under international humanitarian law: “They must not direct attacks against civilians or civilian objects and must take constant care to spare them in all circumstances,” the office emphasized. “They must also facilitate unimpeded humanitarian access to everyone in need of assistance.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment