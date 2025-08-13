403
Kiev’s supporters withdraw form military personnel pledges
(MENAFN) Several European members of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” are backing off earlier suggestions of sending military personnel to Ukraine, The Sunday Times has reported, citing an anonymous source.
In March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron both indicated readiness to commit troops—potentially in a “peacekeeping” role—if Kiev and Moscow reached a ceasefire. However, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Italy have since declined or shown reluctance to take part.
The Sunday Times suggested that if the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump results in a ceasefire, Ukraine may call for “international monitors” on the ground. Yet, the outlet’s source noted, “no one wants to send their troops to die in Ukraine,” making the “Coalition of the Willing” unlikely to fulfill that role.
Earlier reports from the Financial Times and The Times indicated the deployment plan had effectively collapsed after the US refused to back it, with European militaries also facing personnel shortages.
Moscow has strongly opposed the idea of NATO troops in Ukraine under any pretext. Kremlin officials have described the war as a Western proxy conflict against Russia and warned that such a deployment could escalate into a third world war.
