Thousands demonstrate in Israel against plot to seize Gaza City


2025-08-13 02:10:34
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other cities on Saturday night to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to capture Gaza City. The demonstrations—among the largest since the Gaza war began after Hamas’ October 2023 attack—drew over 100,000 participants, many demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The rallies were organized by families of hostages held by Hamas, who fear the operation could escalate the conflict and endanger both soldiers and captives. Organizers are now calling on businesses, unions, and citizens to join a nationwide general strike.

Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved a strategy to “conclude the war” on Friday, despite military warnings that the plan could jeopardize the remaining hostages and create a humanitarian crisis. The strategy includes five main goals: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, securing the return of all hostages, and ensuring Gaza’s demilitarization. Netanyahu has said the territory would be handed over to unspecified “Arab forces” for governance after the war.

The move has faced sharp criticism from Israel’s opposition, civil society, and many Western nations—though the US has refrained from condemnation. Far-right figures, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have gone further, advocating for the annexation of parts of Gaza.

Hamas’ October 7 attack killed around 1,200 people, mostly Israelis, and resulted in 251 kidnappings to Gaza. About 50 hostages remain unaccounted for, with roughly 20 believed to still be alive.

