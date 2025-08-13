403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands demonstrate in Israel against plot to seize Gaza City
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other cities on Saturday night to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to capture Gaza City. The demonstrations—among the largest since the Gaza war began after Hamas’ October 2023 attack—drew over 100,000 participants, many demanding an immediate ceasefire.
The rallies were organized by families of hostages held by Hamas, who fear the operation could escalate the conflict and endanger both soldiers and captives. Organizers are now calling on businesses, unions, and citizens to join a nationwide general strike.
Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved a strategy to “conclude the war” on Friday, despite military warnings that the plan could jeopardize the remaining hostages and create a humanitarian crisis. The strategy includes five main goals: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, securing the return of all hostages, and ensuring Gaza’s demilitarization. Netanyahu has said the territory would be handed over to unspecified “Arab forces” for governance after the war.
The move has faced sharp criticism from Israel’s opposition, civil society, and many Western nations—though the US has refrained from condemnation. Far-right figures, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have gone further, advocating for the annexation of parts of Gaza.
Hamas’ October 7 attack killed around 1,200 people, mostly Israelis, and resulted in 251 kidnappings to Gaza. About 50 hostages remain unaccounted for, with roughly 20 believed to still be alive.
The rallies were organized by families of hostages held by Hamas, who fear the operation could escalate the conflict and endanger both soldiers and captives. Organizers are now calling on businesses, unions, and citizens to join a nationwide general strike.
Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved a strategy to “conclude the war” on Friday, despite military warnings that the plan could jeopardize the remaining hostages and create a humanitarian crisis. The strategy includes five main goals: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, securing the return of all hostages, and ensuring Gaza’s demilitarization. Netanyahu has said the territory would be handed over to unspecified “Arab forces” for governance after the war.
The move has faced sharp criticism from Israel’s opposition, civil society, and many Western nations—though the US has refrained from condemnation. Far-right figures, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have gone further, advocating for the annexation of parts of Gaza.
Hamas’ October 7 attack killed around 1,200 people, mostly Israelis, and resulted in 251 kidnappings to Gaza. About 50 hostages remain unaccounted for, with roughly 20 believed to still be alive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment