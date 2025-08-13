403
India's First Community-Led B2B Marketing Event 'Unboxed' Debuts In Bangalore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, August 13, 2025 - India's B2B marketing community, Mavens, is bringing together B2B Marketing UnBoxed, a first-of-its-kind, community-led event created entirely by and for marketing leaders. The flagship edition will take place on August 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, and will bring together over 200 CMOs, VPs, senior marketers, and emerging marketing leaders from across the country.
Launched in 2023 by BambooBox as a peer-learning WhatsApp group, Mavens has grown to about 400 members and is now India's most active B2B marketing network, with a dedicated US Chapter. Rooted in candid conversations, shared challenges, and a collective drive to put marketers ahead of the AI curve, Mavens has grown rapidly as a community.
Much like SaaSBoomi in India and Pavilion in Europe, both renowned for peer-powered insights, B2B Marketing UnBoxed offers Indian marketers their own platform. The event puts marketing at the center, giving Indian CMOs and B2B strategists their own voice, stage, and direction.
The B2B Marketing Association & Exchange (BMAX), a council of top marketing leaders from Airtel Business, Exotel, Zoho, IBM, Adobe, PeopleStrong, Kyndryl, and many more, serves as the governing council for UnBoxed. BMAX has worked closely with Mavens on conceptualising and curating UnBoxed.
"A new breed of marketeers is emerging who are rewriting marketing playbooks, wearing new hats, taking accountability for growth, and reimagining their function with a deft mix of AI, skills, and innovation. It is time for B2B marketing to have a platform to grow and create an ecosystem of learning where the code is radical candor," said Amit Thapliyal, Senior Vice President, Marketing at PeopleStrong and council member, BMAX. "I really do believe founders, boards, and businesses will benefit from the level-up and strategic role that marketing leaders and teams can achieve by leveraging the expertise of the community,"
B2B Marketing UnBoxed is supported by a growing list of industry giants such as LinkedIn, Google, Zoho, and Adobe, alongside Bombora, Exotel, and KEA – Analyst Relations. These are joined by emerging innovators including Wizikey, The Mainstream (formerly CIO News), and Enki Studio.
"There has never been a more exciting time to be a B2B marketer. As AI reshapes how we work, marketing is stepping up not just to influence, but to drive real business outcomes and lead with impact," said Udit Agarwal, Vice President and Global Head of Marketing at Exotel and council member, BMAX.
"B2B Marketing UnBoxed is about reclaiming the spotlight for marketers and creating a platform where honest, relevant conversations can shape the future of our craft. We are proud to play our part in a community that is not just adapting to change, but driving it," said Ankur Saigal, Co-Founder and CEO, BambooBox.
"We at Zoho believe deeply in the power of authentic stories," said Praval Singh, Vice President, Marketing at Zoho. "When like-minded folks come together for honest, no-fluff conversations, magic happens. B2B UnBoxed promises that and we're happy to support the initiative."
"B2B marketing is no longer about selling solutions; it's about earning attention, building trust, and delivering experiences that help grow businesses. At Adobe, we sit at the intersection of AI, marketing, and creativity, and we are reimagining how B2B brands engage with their audiences. I'm excited to be at B2B UnBoxed, as it is a platform that brings like-minded marketers who are open to challenging convention and ready to shape the next era of B2B marketing," said Anindita D Veluri, Director, Marketing - Adobe India.
