Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WWIII Without Bullets: Everyone Loses In Trump's Trade War

WWIII Without Bullets: Everyone Loses In Trump's Trade War


2025-08-13 02:01:37
(MENAFN- Asia Times) As US President Donald Trump enters his second term, his aggressive trade policy has reignited what many are calling a global economic conflict-a de facto World War III without bullets.

New tariffs rolled out in August 2025, with more in the works, are shaking global markets, straining supply chains and threatening livelihoods across continents.

Unlike conventional warfare, this trade war is fought with tariffs, retaliation and uncertain trade deals. But the impact is no less severe. From factory workers in Asia to farmers in North America, millions are caught in the crossfire.

World of uncertainty for business

Trump's latest wave of tariffs has sent shockwaves through the business world. Companies from Detroit to Dhaka are scrambling to adjust to shifting costs, delayed shipments, and volatile demand.

Firms are once again hesitating to hire, expand, or invest. Some are already scaling back production. Small and medium-sized enterprises-especially in export-dependent economies-are suffering most.

As one supply chain manager in Vietnam put it:“We've spent the last two years rebuilding after Covid and inflation. Now we're tearing it all down again because of this trade war.”

Layoffs and lost livelihoods

Rising input costs and shrinking demand are leading many businesses to cut jobs, not create them. The economic promises behind Trump's tariffs-protecting American jobs and revitalizing domestic industries-are clashing with the reality on the ground.

MENAFN13082025000159011032ID1109921213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search