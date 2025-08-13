WWIII Without Bullets: Everyone Loses In Trump's Trade War

MENAFN - Asia Times) As US President Donald Trump enters his second term, his aggressive trade policy has reignited what many are calling a global economic conflict-a de facto World War III without bullets.

New tariffs rolled out in August 2025, with more in the works, are shaking global markets, straining supply chains and threatening livelihoods across continents.

Unlike conventional warfare, this trade war is fought with tariffs, retaliation and uncertain trade deals. But the impact is no less severe. From factory workers in Asia to farmers in North America, millions are caught in the crossfire.

Trump's latest wave of tariffs has sent shockwaves through the business world. Companies from Detroit to Dhaka are scrambling to adjust to shifting costs, delayed shipments, and volatile demand.

Firms are once again hesitating to hire, expand, or invest. Some are already scaling back production. Small and medium-sized enterprises-especially in export-dependent economies-are suffering most.

As one supply chain manager in Vietnam put it:“We've spent the last two years rebuilding after Covid and inflation. Now we're tearing it all down again because of this trade war.”

Rising input costs and shrinking demand are leading many businesses to cut jobs, not create them. The economic promises behind Trump's tariffs-protecting American jobs and revitalizing domestic industries-are clashing with the reality on the ground.