WWIII Without Bullets: Everyone Loses In Trump's Trade War
New tariffs rolled out in August 2025, with more in the works, are shaking global markets, straining supply chains and threatening livelihoods across continents.
Unlike conventional warfare, this trade war is fought with tariffs, retaliation and uncertain trade deals. But the impact is no less severe. From factory workers in Asia to farmers in North America, millions are caught in the crossfire.World of uncertainty for business
Trump's latest wave of tariffs has sent shockwaves through the business world. Companies from Detroit to Dhaka are scrambling to adjust to shifting costs, delayed shipments, and volatile demand.
Firms are once again hesitating to hire, expand, or invest. Some are already scaling back production. Small and medium-sized enterprises-especially in export-dependent economies-are suffering most.
As one supply chain manager in Vietnam put it:“We've spent the last two years rebuilding after Covid and inflation. Now we're tearing it all down again because of this trade war.”Layoffs and lost livelihoods
Rising input costs and shrinking demand are leading many businesses to cut jobs, not create them. The economic promises behind Trump's tariffs-protecting American jobs and revitalizing domestic industries-are clashing with the reality on the ground.
