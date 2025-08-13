Independence Day 2025 Speech: How To Watch PM Modi's August 15 Address Live
The ceremony begins early, with the official address around 7:30 am. It typically opens with warm greetings from dignitaries, followed by a 21-gun salute and the rousing notes of Jana Gana Mana, often enhanced by a floral shower from Indian Air Force helicopters overhead.
Also read | Independence Day 2025: How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga - Check stepsWhere to watch PM Modi's speech live on TV?
Prime Minister Modi's speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan. You can also watch it on Mint.Where to watch PM Modi's speech live online
The event will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) YouTube channel and on X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India. The Prime Minister's Office will also broadcast the speech on its official YouTube channel.
Also Read | Do Har Ghar Tiranga selfies put personal data at risk?
Viewers can also access live streaming through gov, gov, and the National Informatics Centre's Independence Day portal nic).Theme for Independence Day 2025
The official theme for Independence Day 2025 has not yet been announced. However, it is expected to focus on unity in diversity, inclusive growth, and national development - aligning with India's vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2047, the 100th anniversary of independence.Is it India's 78th or 79th Independence Day?
There is often confusion about whether 2025 marks the 78th or 79th Independence Day. Many people simply subtract 1947 (the year of independence) from 2025 and arrive at 78. This mistake happens because they start counting from zero or only consider anniversaries, not the first celebration itself.
The correct method, as per official records, is to count 15 August 1947 - the day India became independent - as the 1st Independence Day. So, Independence Day 2025 will be the 79th celebration of India's freedom.
