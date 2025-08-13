Independence Day: Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4 Am Across All Lines On August 15. Details Here
In a post on the social media platform X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed,“To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, 15th August 2025, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 04:00 AM on all its Lines from all terminal stations."
DMRC added, "The train services will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.”
Individuals with a valid Invitation Card from the Ministry of Defence for the Independence Day ceremony will receive special QR tickets from DMRC for travel. The nearest Metro stations are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate.
"In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide Invitation Card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be facilitated with travel to and from the venue using special QR tickets supplied by the DMRC. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations are the closest to the venue," DMRC noted.
The cost towards such travel will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence.
