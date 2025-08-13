Docomotion Launches Connect: A Universal Document Generation Platform Accessible From Any Information System

MENAFN - News Direct) ">Docomotion , a Novidea Company and leader in document generation solutions, today announced the launch of Docomotion Connect, a comprehensive cloud-based document generation platform that extends its capabilities to seamlessly integrate with any core system. This strategic expansion addresses the critical document challenges faced by organizations relying on diverse core systems and opens up the opportunity for them to easily integrate document generation capabilities.

Docomotion Connect centralizes document generation across the entire organization. It combines a sophisticated, MS Word-based template designer with a powerful generation engine, accessible through straightforward API integration. This enables enterprises to centrally manage templates and generate professional, pixel-perfect documents – streamlining workflows and elevating output across any technology stack.

“The driving force behind Docomotion Connect came directly from our customers,” said Oren Leshem, Managing Director of Docomotion.“Many use Docomotion within their Salesforce-powered departments but struggle with disparate, legacy systems elsewhere. They voiced a strong need for a unified solution to empower business users and streamline processes across their entire organization. We're excited to meet that need by extending a familiar, trusted solution across these new platforms and environments.”

Key Features of Docomotion Connect

Docomotion Connect streamlines document generation across any platform with its sophisticated generation engine. It uses an MS Word-based template designer that supports complex requirements, including conditional logic, containers, tables, and more. This powerful designer enables non-technical users to create advanced templates without coding. The solution offers robust REST API integration with flexible data processing capabilities and universal compatibility with any CRM, ERP, legacy system, or custom application. It features enterprise-grade security built on the same secure foundation as Docomotion.

Immediate Business Impact

The platform delivers significant business benefits by reducing document creation time by up to 90%, maintaining consistent standards through centrally controlled template designs, providing professional-grade documents at every client touchpoint, eliminating costly manual editing errors, and enabling swift adaptation to changing requirements with minimum IT intervention.

Ideal for Multi-System Environments

Docomotion Connect is particularly valuable for:



Organizations using multiple systems that need a unified generation tool

Companies with legacy or in-house development systems requiring modern capabilities

Enterprises seeking consistent document branding across diverse environments Insurance enterprises that need to enhance their processes with accurate, compliant documents such as policies, quotes, MRCs, coverslips, and binding documents



The solution requires minimal integration, enables quick deployment through standardized APIs, and adapts swiftly to changing brand standards or business needs.

Availability

Docomotion Connect is available immediately worldwide. For more information about Docomotion Connect or to schedule a demo, click here.

About Docomotion

Docomotion, a Novidea Company, is an advanced document generation application that offers intuitive and easy-to-use tools for designing and generating complex documents.

It is tailored to meet the needs of businesses operating in a document-intensive environment.

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. With its open API architecture, Novidea enables brokers, agents, MGAs, MGUs, hybrid fronting carriers, specialty and wholesale insurers to modernize and manage the customer journey end-to-end and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. Novidea's streamlined and automated platform fully integrates front, middle, and back offices. The Novidea platform boosts operational efficiency while providing a seamless digital experience for team members and customers alike. Insurance businesses benefit from a 360-degree view of customers and policies and can access data and actionable insights anytime, anywhere, and on any device. In 2024, Novidea acquired Docomotion, a leading Document Generation platform. The company currently serves more than 350 customers worldwide.