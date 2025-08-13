403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Blinken Criticizes Early Recognition of Palestine
(MENAFN) Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced strong criticism of the decision by France, Canada, Australia, and the UK to recognize Palestine, describing it as "too hasty."
In an opinion piece published on Monday for The Wall Street Journal, Blinken acknowledged that while the decision may have been morally justified, it appeared rushed and lacked consideration of the current realities on the ground.
He stated that, given the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the focus on recognizing Palestine seemed misplaced.
“Yet with the Gaza crisis still unfolding, this focus on recognition seems totally beside the more pressing realities. Amid the suffering of Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages—and Israel’s announced plan to occupy all or part of the enclave—averting famine, recovering the hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza are the priorities. Talk of two states can wait,” Blinken wrote.
Blinken stressed the need for a "time-bound, conditions-based path toward recognizing a Palestinian state" rather than offering immediate and unconditional recognition.
He argued that any such recognition should be contingent on certain responsibilities.
“Recognition should also be conditions-based. While Palestinians have a right to self-determination, with that right comes responsibility,” he explained.
Furthermore, Blinken expressed his belief that Palestinian recognition, under the current circumstances, would only serve to undermine efforts to combat Hamas.
He argued that the recognition of a Palestinian state should be contingent upon the creation of a stable, peaceful state.
He noted that a "reasonable time frame" for addressing the necessary conditions would be three years, enough time for Palestinians to demonstrate that their state-building efforts would focus on constructing a viable nation, not on destroying Israel.
In an opinion piece published on Monday for The Wall Street Journal, Blinken acknowledged that while the decision may have been morally justified, it appeared rushed and lacked consideration of the current realities on the ground.
He stated that, given the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the focus on recognizing Palestine seemed misplaced.
“Yet with the Gaza crisis still unfolding, this focus on recognition seems totally beside the more pressing realities. Amid the suffering of Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages—and Israel’s announced plan to occupy all or part of the enclave—averting famine, recovering the hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza are the priorities. Talk of two states can wait,” Blinken wrote.
Blinken stressed the need for a "time-bound, conditions-based path toward recognizing a Palestinian state" rather than offering immediate and unconditional recognition.
He argued that any such recognition should be contingent on certain responsibilities.
“Recognition should also be conditions-based. While Palestinians have a right to self-determination, with that right comes responsibility,” he explained.
Furthermore, Blinken expressed his belief that Palestinian recognition, under the current circumstances, would only serve to undermine efforts to combat Hamas.
He argued that the recognition of a Palestinian state should be contingent upon the creation of a stable, peaceful state.
He noted that a "reasonable time frame" for addressing the necessary conditions would be three years, enough time for Palestinians to demonstrate that their state-building efforts would focus on constructing a viable nation, not on destroying Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment