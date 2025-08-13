The Best Trump Can Hope For In Alaska

MENAFN - Asia Times) Admittedly, spending time with Vladimir Putin is not exactly a day at the seashore. But, US President Donald Trump is perhaps the best prepared of any modern president for dealing with Putin and Xi Jinping types.

Consider his experience dealing with corrupt local governments, corrupt labor union bosses and the mafia itself during his years as a real estate developer. The Trump administration no doubt has all the advice it needs for how to handle Putin and what sort of deal to cut, if any.

But us outside observers can at least do our own handicapping. Perhaps the best and only“deliverable” to come out of the Alaska meeting should be a ceasefire in place.

Avoid, delay and temporize any permanent peace treaty. Do not waste the time and political capital; Putin will disregard it anyway. A Ukraine peace deal is beyond reach until Russia has a change in leadership.

And no redrawing of boundaries on a map (as British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain did with Hitler, or President Roosevelt and Churchill did with Stalin at Yalta). Once that happens, they will only be redrawn with great effort and misery. And they will be a constant source of trouble.