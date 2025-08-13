Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Has Been 'A Bit Recalcitrant' In Trade Talks, Says US Treasury's Bessent

2025-08-13 12:01:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but the South Asian country had been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with the United States, Reuters reported.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi likely to visit US next month for UNGA, bilateral talks with President Trump amid tariff row: Repor

Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October.

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said, adding“ I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

(This is a developing story)

