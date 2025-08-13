Septuagenarian Sikh Man Beaten By Golf Club In North Hollywood, Slips Into Coma

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 70-year-old Sikh man is reportedly in a medically induced coma following an alleged assault in North Hollywood, United States, on Monday.

According to a CBS News report, investigators stated that the incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Lankershim Boulevard, near Saticoy Street.

Also Read: Pakistan targeted Sikh community in J&K, hit Poonch gurudwara: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri

Using surveillance footage, the Los Angeles Police Department identified and arrested 44-year-old Bo Richard Vitagliano on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held on $1.2 million bail.

Several U.S. news outlets have reported on the alleged assault of Harpal Singh. According to ABC 7, Singh remains in critical condition, unable to speak, and suffering from internal bleeding in the brain.

How did the incident take place?

The victim, Harpal Singh, remains in critical condition, unable to communicate, and suffering from internal bleeding in the brain. In response to the brutal assault, members of the Sikh community are calling for increased police protection.

Also Read: Why Pahalgam terror attack rekindles chilling memories of Chittisinghpura Sikh massacre of Kashmi

Dr. Gurdial Singh Randhawa expressed both grief and hope after the violent incident.

Dr. Gurdial Singh Randhawa, Harpal Singh's brother, led a healing prayer among the local Sikh community, expressing both grief and hope after the violent incident. Singh was viciously attacked with a golf club while taking an afternoon walk near his place of worship on Lankershim Boulevard, according to a report by ABC7.

The 70-year-old was left for dead and has been hospitalised ever since, unresponsive and in critical condition. Over the past week, he has undergone three surgeries to treat severe injuries, including broken facial bones and brain haemorrhaging.