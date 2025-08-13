National Guard In Washington: TV Host Rachel Maddow Rips Into Trump, Says 'It's Not Crime, He Enjoys Using Force'

MENAFN - Live Mint) American TV host Rachel Maddow ripped into United States President Donald Trump hours after he deployed National Guard into Washington DC reportedly to curb the rate of crime, saying it is not about that but“authoritarian takeover” of the country. Rachel Maddow said Donald Trump“enjoys” using the US military against American citizens.

Speaking on The Rachel Maddow Show on Tuesday, August 12, night, the TV host said,“Let's be generous here. Maybe it's not really just a generic tough-on-crime thing. Maybe it's specifically because it's D , which is the seat of the U.S. federal government. Maybe [Trump's] just really sensitive about protecting the federal government.”

Rachel Maddow said the deployment of the National Guard may not be him being“tough on crime”,“maybe he enjoys it.”

“Maybe it's what you can see with your own two eyes. Maybe it's that he really enjoys using US military force against American civilians on American soil and wants any excuse to do it anywhere he can. Watch what they do, not what they say,” she said.

'THIS IS AUTHORITARIAN TAKEOVER'

The American TV host pointed out that Donald Trump has remained silent on shooting at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, where an armed gunman opened fire inside the federal building. She alleged that Trump was using the military to cull protests against him and face the American citizens.

Terming the deployment of the National Guard in Washington DC as“authoritarian takeover”, Rachel Maddow said,“We clearly are now in the part of the attempted authoritarian takeover where our authoritarian leader just starts trying to turn our own military to face us, the people of this country.”

NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT IN WASHINGTON

Donald Trump said Monday, August 11, he's taking over Washington's police department and activating 800 members of the National Guard in the hopes of reducing crime.

The National Guard deployment in Washington DC was enforced even as the national capital officials stressed that crime was already going down.

Trump, flanked by his attorney general, his defense secretary and the FBI director, said he was declaring a public safety emergency and his administration would be removing homeless encampments.

“We're going to take our capital back,” Trump declared, adding he'd also be“getting rid of the slums.”

(With agency inputs)