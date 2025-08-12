BTC Unveils New Strategy To Drive Growth In Egypt's Silver Market
In response to this momentum, BTC, a pioneer in Egypt's gold and precious metals industry, has launched a new strategy aimed at strengthening the local silver sector and expanding its market presence. The plan focuses on offering a diverse range of products that combine international quality standards with authentic cultural designs, blending heritage with modernity. The approach also includes diversifying product weights and styles to appeal to a wide range of customer segments.
Hassan Nassar, Chairman of BTC, highlighted the sector's potential, stating:“We believe this market still holds untapped opportunities. With increasing demand and evolving trends, it is essential to drive growth through innovation while preserving local identity. Our aim is to make a real impact in both the local and regional markets.”
With more than 90 years of experience, BTC was the first specialized company in Egypt to manufacture and produce gold and silver. Today, as part of KPM Group, it continues to expand regionally, delivering premium-quality products with exceptional craftsmanship and design.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment