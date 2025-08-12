Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BTC Unveils New Strategy To Drive Growth In Egypt's Silver Market

2025-08-12 11:02:18
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's silver market is experiencing a notable resurgence, fuelled by rising global demand, increased industrial applications, and renewed interest in precious metals as a secure savings option amid global economic shifts.

In response to this momentum, BTC, a pioneer in Egypt's gold and precious metals industry, has launched a new strategy aimed at strengthening the local silver sector and expanding its market presence. The plan focuses on offering a diverse range of products that combine international quality standards with authentic cultural designs, blending heritage with modernity. The approach also includes diversifying product weights and styles to appeal to a wide range of customer segments.

Hassan Nassar, Chairman of BTC, highlighted the sector's potential, stating:“We believe this market still holds untapped opportunities. With increasing demand and evolving trends, it is essential to drive growth through innovation while preserving local identity. Our aim is to make a real impact in both the local and regional markets.”

With more than 90 years of experience, BTC was the first specialized company in Egypt to manufacture and produce gold and silver. Today, as part of KPM Group, it continues to expand regionally, delivering premium-quality products with exceptional craftsmanship and design.

