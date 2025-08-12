Orthogonal Thinker To Acquire Ei.Ventures, Unifying Vision Across Consciousness, Wellness, And AI

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("") today announced it has entered into a definitive plan to acquire and consolidate Ei, Inc. ("EI"), its majority-owned subsidiary, into Orthogonal. The transaction, targeted for completion by the end of Q1 2026, represents a cornerstone step in Orthogonal's multi-year strategy to streamline corporate structure, unify investor alignment, and accelerate operational execution across its portfolio.

EI, founded in 2020, was launched to advance health, wellness, and consciousness through psychedelic and plant-based science. While the company's growth trajectory evolved, its intellectual property, network, and early-mover positioning became the foundation for Orthogonal's broader ecosystem-now designed to integrate wellness, frequency, and frontier technology at scale.

Upon closing, all minority shareholders of EI will receive equity in Orthogonal. The final exchange ratio will be disclosed in formal offer documents anticipated in October 2025. Orthogonal confirmed that the transaction will include a premium above relative valuation, underscoring its commitment to delivering long-term value rather than simply effecting an administrative merger.

"We are not exiting-we're doubling down," said David Nikzad, Founder of Orthogonal Thinker. "We're building this like a skyscraper: piece by piece, designed to stand for decades. The market is turning, capital is moving again, and we're positioned to lead."

Both Orthogonal and EI hold significant equity positions in Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CVC) (OTCQB: CLVLF), a publicly traded company. While no immediate changes are being announced regarding Cloud3, Orthogonal's long-term strategy includes consolidating that value under one compliant, investor-aligned structure.

Nikzad added:

"We are still at the earliest edge of the most profound transformation in human history-artificial intelligence. The companies that will endure are the ones that build from first principles, adapt in real time, and align vision with execution. Orthogonal is that company."

The transaction is not expected to require a shareholder vote unless otherwise mandated by applicable law. Shareholders are advised that no action is required until receipt of the formal offer documents.

About Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Orthogonal deploys capital into visionary founders and category-defining companies that improve human health, extend longevity, and restore the planet-spanning plant sciences, sustainable energy, advanced nutrition, and life-enhancing technologies. Orthogonal operates as an integrated holding company, not a passive fund-building an ecosystem where each investment strengthens the others. The company's mandate: do good, make money doing it, and leave every market better than it was found.

