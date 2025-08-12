Harold Toliver Examines The Clash Between Myth And Reality In Mythic Worlds And The One You Can Believe In

Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In

A Powerful Exploration of History, Belief, and the Natural Continuum from a Distinguished Literary Scholar

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his book Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In , literary scholar Harold Toliver blends philosophy, science, and literature to investigate how long-standing myths and belief systems have shaped history and continue to fuel global tensions. The book offers a powerful critique of ideologies that resist alignment with the proven realities of natural history.Toliver urges readers to step back from narrow, outdated worldviews and instead consider the broader picture provided by science. Using the concept of the natural continuum, now measured at approximately 13.8 billion years, he offers a framework for understanding history that is grounded in observable evidence rather than cultural myth. This perspective, he argues, helps to explain the difficulty many literary and philosophical traditions have had in adjusting their views to what undeniably exists.The book examines how incompatible beliefs have not only distorted historical understanding but have also played a role in strengthening nationalism and justifying extremist ideologies. By encouraging a worldview rooted in natural philosophy, Toliver provides a path toward greater intellectual clarity and a more unified global perspective.Drawing on decades of academic experience, Toliver brings an interdisciplinary approach to this work. He is a retired professor who held teaching positions at Johns Hopkins, the University of Washington, UCLA, and Ohio State University. Known for previous publications such as The Past That Poets Make and Animate Illusions, he has long explored the interface between cultural tradition and critical inquiry. In recent years, his scholarship has focused on linking the humanities with scientific thought.Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In is an important contribution to the conversation about belief, knowledge, and the role of science in shaping our understanding of reality. It is ideal for readers interested in philosophy, cultural history, religious studies, and the ongoing dialogue between science and the humanities. This powerful and timely book is now available on Amazon and other major online booksellers.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

