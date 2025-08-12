Mia Bible Set For Second Consecutive International Black Film Festival With 'TEN YEARS LATER: TALKING WHILE BLACK'

Headshot of Mia Bible. Lance Tilford Photography

Mia Bible returns to IBFF 20th year with The Years Collective doc capturing Black men's reflections on the privilege of growing old after The Ferguson Uprising.

- Mia BibleNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning actor Mia Bible is returning to the International Black Film Festival of Nashville (IBFF) for the second consecutive year. This year, she joins the lineup as a producer on the documentary Ten Years Later: Talking While Black. The 20th annual edition of the festival is set for fall 2025.Directed by Geovonday Jones and produced by Bible and Delisa Richardson, with executive producers Emmett Williams (Discovery Studios) and Jessica Wernli of The Years Collective, Ten Years Later: Talking While Black asks, Who has the privilege of growing old in America? The answer comes through the eyes of seven Black men reflecting on the past, present, and future in the decade following The Ferguson Uprising, which began August 9, 2014 in St. Louis.In a statement, Bible said,“When you're asking men to hold trauma and joy at the same time, it was essential for me to dissolve all expectations and focus on helping to set an atmosphere that was inviting for conversation.”Bible's return to IBFF follows her Best Narrative Short nomination for the 2024 selection "Honorable," a fictional story about the ruin and reconciliation of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, in which she portrayed Maya Angelou.Currently, Bible can be seen in Vision, the docudrama I Bear Witness, and The Company You Keep. Upcoming projects include starring in the thriller Cessation, Shades of Someone Else, Cling, and Soul on Fire (Sony Pictures Entertainment's AFFIRM Films), in which she appears.Her commercial credits include the 2024 Gold Telly Award-winning Dieterich Bank campaign, Joyce Meyer Ministries, and Philips Healthcare.Mia Bible is repped by Now Talent Management and Exposure Model & Talent Inc. For media inquiries and interviews, contact Mia Bible at . Watch a sneak peek of Ten Years Later here , and watch the trailer for the award-winning short film Honorable here .

