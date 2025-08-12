Best Emergency Room Malpractice Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Takes The #1 Spot
"ER cases are about speed and decisions under pressure,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We focus on aligning the timeline of symptoms, orders, and results so we can show exactly where critical opportunities were missed."
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Emergency Room Malpractice Lawyer in Miami for 2025, praised for its work in representing patients who left the ER with unresolved symptoms or incorrect diagnoses.
The firm has built a reputation for breaking down complex ER workflows into plain language. Its tools map triage times, lab and imaging orders, specialist consults, discharge instructions, and return precautions, giving families a clear view of what happened and what should have happened.
Case Results and Compensation in ER Malpractice Lawsuits
The firm's ER malpractice cases have produced both confidential settlements and public results, including:
$3.1 million – stroke patient discharged without CT scan, resulting in permanent disability
$1.9 million – untreated infection leading to septic shock
$975,000 – heart attack misdiagnosed as acid reflux
Damages recovered in ER negligence cases often cover emergency treatment costs, rehabilitation, lost wages, loss of earning capacity, pain and suffering, and wrongful death compensation where applicable.
Timelines for Emergency Room Malpractice Cases
Florida law requires a presuit investigation and notice period before filing suit, which adds to the overall timeline.
Typical ER malpractice case timeline:
3–5 months – record gathering, ER expert review, and timeline reconstruction
90 days – presuit notice and statutory response
12–24 months – litigation, depositions, and potential trial
Cases with multiple providers or hospital defendants may extend beyond two years.
Average Settlement Ranges
Public settlements for ER malpractice cases in Florida generally range from $750,000 to $3.5 million , with wrongful death or catastrophic injury claims often exceeding these figures.
Standard of Care in Emergency Medicine
ER physicians and staff are expected to:
Perform thorough triage and documentation
Order appropriate diagnostic tests promptly
Interpret and act on abnormal test results
Provide timely specialist consultations
Issue clear discharge instructions and return precautions
The firm's investigations compare every step of the ER visit against these duties, pinpointing missed diagnoses, treatment delays, and breakdowns in communication.
Cost to Clients
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles ER malpractice cases on a contingency fee basis - no legal fees unless the firm secures compensation. All case costs, including ER physician expert reviews and depositions, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Miami and serving clients across Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents ER malpractice victims, hospital negligence survivors, surgical error patients, and families affected by wrongful death. The firm works closely with top emergency medicine experts to hold healthcare providers accountable for preventable harm.
