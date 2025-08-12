Best Bariatric Surgery Malpractice Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Listed #1

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bariatric surgery carries unique risks that demand close monitoring,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We help clients connect symptoms and timelines to the documented care, so no warning sign is overlooked."

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Bariatric Surgery Malpractice Lawyer in Miami for 2025, honoring its work representing patients harmed before, during, and after weight loss surgery procedures such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and revision operations.

The firm's approach helps patients and families track every stage of care from pre-surgical nutrition counseling to post-op leak detection, clot prevention, and follow-up testing. By assembling complete records from the clinic, hospital, and home, the firm provides a clear picture of how surgical care was delivered and where it may have failed.

Case Results and Compensation in Bariatric Malpractice Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has achieved significant results in bariatric surgery negligence cases. Publicly available examples include:



$3.4 million – undetected leak after gastric bypass leading to sepsis

$2.1 million – blood clot after sleeve gastrectomy due to lack of prophylaxis $975,000 – failed revision surgery causing long-term nutritional deficiencies

Damages recovered often cover medical costs, corrective surgeries, lost wages, future care needs, and pain and suffering.

Timelines for Bariatric Surgery Malpractice Cases

In Florida, medical malpractice claims require a presuit investigation before filing suit.

Typical bariatric malpractice timeline:



4–6 months – medical record gathering, surgical expert review, and timeline reconstruction

90 days – presuit notice period 12–24 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and trial preparation

Cases with multiple complications or multiple providers may extend beyond two years.

Average Settlement Ranges for Bariatric Cases

Public Florida bariatric malpractice settlements often range from $750,000 to $4 million , with higher awards in cases involving catastrophic complications, sepsis, or wrongful death.

Standard of Care in Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric surgeons and facilities are expected to:



Conduct thorough preoperative screening and patient education

Follow safe surgical technique specific to the chosen procedure

Monitor for leaks, clots, and infections in the immediate post-op period

Ensure proper follow-up visits and lab/imaging orders Respond quickly to abnormal findings or patient-reported symptoms

The firm's investigations match operative reports, labs, imaging, and follow-up records against these accepted standards.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles bariatric surgery malpractice cases on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. All case costs, including surgical expert reviews and imaging analysis, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Miami, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents clients statewide in bariatric surgery malpractice, surgical errors, hospital negligence, birth injury, and wrongful death claims. The firm partners with leading bariatric surgeons and medical experts to hold providers accountable for preventable harm.