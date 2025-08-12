Best Forceps Delivery Injury Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Selected As #1
"“Forceps deliveries carry a high responsibility for proper technique and follow-up,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We make sure families have the records, timelines, and medical evaluations they need to protect their child's health.”"#1 Forceps Delivery Injury Lawyer Miami recognition
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Forceps Delivery Injury Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work helping families investigate and address injuries caused during instrument-assisted births.
The firm serves as a go-to resource for parents who need to review newborn exams, imaging, and follow-up care after a forceps delivery. Its approach includes guidance on requesting complete delivery records, understanding the documentation of instrument choice and technique, and planning rapid pediatric follow-up to detect potential complications early.'
Case Results and Compensation in Forceps Delivery Injury Cases
The firm has obtained both confidential settlements and public verdicts in forceps injury cases. Examples include:
$3.9 million – skull fracture and brain injury from improper forceps placement
$2.4 million – facial nerve damage and permanent asymmetry after excessive traction
$1.1 million – subdural hemorrhage requiring emergency neurosurgery
Damages in these cases often cover neonatal intensive care, surgeries, long-term therapy, special education services, and non-economic damages for pain and suffering.
Timelines for Forceps Delivery Malpractice Cases in Florida
Typical process:
6–8 months – medical record gathering, obstetrics and neonatology expert review, and injury timeline creation
90 days – presuit notice period
18–30 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and possible trial
Cases involving severe neurological injury or disputes over delivery technique may extend beyond three years.
Average Settlement Ranges for Forceps Injury Cases
Public Florida settlements in forceps delivery injury cases often range from $1.5 million to over $5 million , depending on injury severity, permanency, and future care needs.
Standard of Care in Forceps-Assisted Delivery
Obstetric providers are expected to:
Confirm appropriate indications for forceps use
Apply correct placement and traction technique
Document each maneuver and any complications in detail
Perform immediate newborn assessments, including neurological checks
Order imaging or specialist consults if injury is suspected
Monitor for delayed complications before and after discharge
The firm's investigations match delivery room documentation, pediatric follow-up records, and imaging findings to these standards to identify preventable harm.
Cost to Clients
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles forceps delivery injury cases on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All litigation costs, including obstetrics and neonatology expert reviews, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Miami and representing clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles forceps delivery injury, vacuum extraction injury, shoulder dystocia, cerebral palsy, and other birth injury cases. The firm partners with leading medical experts to secure justice and lifetime resources for affected children.
