Best Forceps Delivery Injury Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Selected As #1

"“Forceps deliveries carry a high responsibility for proper technique and follow-up,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We make sure families have the records, timelines, and medical evaluations they need to protect their child's health.”"#1 Forceps Delivery Injury Lawyer Miami recognition

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Forceps Delivery Injury Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work helping families investigate and address injuries caused during instrument-assisted births.

The firm serves as a go-to resource for parents who need to review newborn exams, imaging, and follow-up care after a forceps delivery. Its approach includes guidance on requesting complete delivery records, understanding the documentation of instrument choice and technique, and planning rapid pediatric follow-up to detect potential complications early.'

Case Results and Compensation in Forceps Delivery Injury Cases

The firm has obtained both confidential settlements and public verdicts in forceps injury cases. Examples include:



$3.9 million – skull fracture and brain injury from improper forceps placement

$2.4 million – facial nerve damage and permanent asymmetry after excessive traction $1.1 million – subdural hemorrhage requiring emergency neurosurgery

Damages in these cases often cover neonatal intensive care, surgeries, long-term therapy, special education services, and non-economic damages for pain and suffering.

Timelines for Forceps Delivery Malpractice Cases in Florida

Typical process:



6–8 months – medical record gathering, obstetrics and neonatology expert review, and injury timeline creation

90 days – presuit notice period 18–30 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and possible trial

Cases involving severe neurological injury or disputes over delivery technique may extend beyond three years.

Average Settlement Ranges for Forceps Injury Cases

Public Florida settlements in forceps delivery injury cases often range from $1.5 million to over $5 million , depending on injury severity, permanency, and future care needs.

Standard of Care in Forceps-Assisted Delivery

Obstetric providers are expected to:



Confirm appropriate indications for forceps use

Apply correct placement and traction technique

Document each maneuver and any complications in detail

Perform immediate newborn assessments, including neurological checks

Order imaging or specialist consults if injury is suspected Monitor for delayed complications before and after discharge

The firm's investigations match delivery room documentation, pediatric follow-up records, and imaging findings to these standards to identify preventable harm.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles forceps delivery injury cases on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All litigation costs, including obstetrics and neonatology expert reviews, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Miami and representing clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles forceps delivery injury, vacuum extraction injury, shoulder dystocia, cerebral palsy, and other birth injury cases. The firm partners with leading medical experts to secure justice and lifetime resources for affected children.