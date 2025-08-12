Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Scania To Export Half Of China-Built Trucks From New €2B Plant, CEO Says

2025-08-12 07:08:39
Swedish truckmaker Scania AB plans to export around half of the vehicles produced at its new €2 billion manufacturing facility in Rugao, China, once production begins in October, CEO Christian Levin told the Financial Times, Azernews reports.

